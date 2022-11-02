Second in Group E on seven points, defeat to Salzburg, breathing down their necks just a point behind in third, will see them join fellow Italian giants Juventus and Spanish counterparts Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on the scrapheap.

Rossoneri-linked Salzburg striker Noah Okafur will be hoping to shoot down his suitors in his audition at the San Siro.

But a draw will be enough for coach Stefano Pioli, who signed a new deal on Monday, and his span to progress alongside confirmed winners Chelsea, who host Dinamo Zagreb, with the Blues looking for revenge after their shock opening-day defeat.

In Group H, Juve must match Maccabi Haifa’s result against Benfica to confirm a place in the Europa League or crash out of Europe altogether when they host PSG, as the French side look to end top – being level on 11 points with Benfica.