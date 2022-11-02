Seven-time winners AC Milan are in danger of a Champions League group-stage exit tonight (10pm).
Second in Group E on seven points, defeat to Salzburg, breathing down their necks just a point behind in third, will see them join fellow Italian giants Juventus and Spanish counterparts Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on the scrapheap.
Rossoneri-linked Salzburg striker Noah Okafur will be hoping to shoot down his suitors in his audition at the San Siro.
But a draw will be enough for coach Stefano Pioli, who signed a new deal on Monday, and his span to progress alongside confirmed winners Chelsea, who host Dinamo Zagreb, with the Blues looking for revenge after their shock opening-day defeat.
In Group H, Juve must match Maccabi Haifa’s result against Benfica to confirm a place in the Europa League or crash out of Europe altogether when they host PSG, as the French side look to end top – being level on 11 points with Benfica.
Title holders Real Madrid will also be looking to put the seal on Group F and confirm themselves as seeds in Monday’s last-16 draw by beating Celtic at the Bernabeu tonight.
Leipzig, in second, could pounce on any slip-up when they travel to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Meanwhile in Group G, alles has already been confirmed ahead of tonight’s final round of fixtures.
Group winners Manchester City host Europa League-qualified Sevilla at the Etihad Stadium and runners-up Borussia Dortmund go to eliminated Copenhagen.
TONIGHT’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Shakhtar Donetsk v Leipzig, Real Madrid v Celtic (both 7.45pm), Maccabi Haifa v SL Benfica, Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain, Man City v Sevilla, Copenhagen v Dortmund, Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan v RB Salzburg (all 10pm).