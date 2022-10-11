Graham Potter and his Chelsea team have to be prepared to face “the real” AC Milan when they travel to the San Siro for their Group E match on Tuesday night at 9pm. Humiliated 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, Milan coach Stefano Pioli admits that the Blues didn’t allow his team to show off their talents and said in the immediate aftermath of the defeat: “[We] need to reverse the result at San Siro...

“We’re hurting, but that’s going to give us more focus.” With Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James kicking them sat in London, Milan bounced back to beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A on the weekend. SHOWDOWN: Reece James and Rafael Leao, right And Pioli warns the Blues: “I know my players. I knew they would react greatly after such a disappointment against Chelsea.

“I’ve never had doubts about the strength of my players and the cohesion of this group. We are all motivated...” One Rossoneri star who wants to wys what he can do is forward Rafael Leao, who was pocketed by Blues rightback James. The Portuguese ace tells Somtosport: “James is a good player, he was all over me and everywhere at the same time.

“We slipped and we won’t let that hold us back, we will work harder for the next games.” With Chelsea and hosts Milan both on four points after three games and a point behind leaders RB Salzburg (five points), who go to bottom club Dinamo Zagreb (three) in the other group match, victory is a must for both spanne. Tuesday night’s other Champions League fixtures