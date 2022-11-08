Coach Mzwandile Stick has picked 14 Springboks in his South Africa A team for Thursday’s midweek clash against Irish club Munster. Led by Springbok tighthead prop Thomas du Toit, the starting XV includes no fewer than 11 capped international players.

But Stick and his selection panel did not fail to recognise the next-in-liners, naming Stormers centre-cum-win Suleiman Hartzenberg in a back-three alongside Cape teammate Leolin Zas and Springbok Aphelele Fassi. Hartzenberg and Zas are two of three players in the backline who have not yet been capped, the other being the next big thing in South African rugby in midfielder Henco van Wyk. The only other player in the starting XV not to have played for the Boks yet is flanker Phepsi Buthelezi.

A further three Springboks Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Grant Williams will play off the bench. Confident: SA Couch Mzwandile Stick Of his squad, Stick says: “We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected, and we are confident that with this thrilling blend of experienced and young players have what it takes to perform against Munster. “One of the main reasons for selecting SA A and Springbok teams for the year-end tour was to cast our net as wide as possible to test our player depth less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup, while also giving as many players as possible top-class game time.