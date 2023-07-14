Former Randwick Rugby Club teammates Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika collide again on Saturday, when the former’s Australian team host the latter’s Argentina in Sydney at 11.45am. Cheika, who coached the Wallabies between 2014 and 2019, beat Jones the last time they met when Argentina beat Jones’s then-team England 30-19 at Twickenham last year.

Dit was ook nie lank nie before Jones was sacked, and then given the reins at Australia at the start of the year. With both teams having lost their first Rugby Championship matches of the year – Cheika’s Pumas going down 41-12 to New Zealand and Jones’s Wallabies losing 43-12 to South Africa – both coaches will be desperate to register a first win of the year. After bagging the last win between the two, Cheika says: “I’m still hungry for a few more, don’t worry.

“Eddie’s a quality coach... “They’re just in construction like where we’re starting our season too, so he’s a high quality coach and you always want to go up against high quality coaches just to test yourself.” Australia: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Richie Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki and 1 James Slipper (captain). Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Josh Kemeny, 22 Tate McDermott and 23 Carter Gordon.