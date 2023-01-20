MI Cape Town will have to pick up the pieces pretty quickly after being smashed into stukkies by Eastern Cape Sunrisers allrounder Marco Jansen on Wednesday.

Facing Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Saturday at 1.30pm, MI CT went down to the Sunrisers twice this week - with Jansen blasting 66 runs off 27 balls for the two-wicket win at Newlands.