MI Cape Town will have to pick up the pieces pretty quickly after being smashed into stukkies by Eastern Cape Sunrisers allrounder Marco Jansen on Wednesday.
Facing Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Saturday at 1.30pm, MI CT went down to the Sunrisers twice this week - with Jansen blasting 66 runs off 27 balls for the two-wicket win at Newlands.
MI CT coach Simon Katich says: “We need to pick ourselves up as we are halfway through the stage. We can't dwell much on the past because it will also affect your next game. Only 20 per cent of the game went sideways for us today. We batted pretty decently in this game and the batsmen did well today and got us into a good position. We have batted with more intent today. The pitch here generally is tough to bat in the first ten overs and our batters have addressed that well in this game. We played well but couldn't finish it in the end.”
WEEKEND SA20 FIXTURES
Today: Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capital (5.30pm)
Tomorrow: Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town (1.30pm), Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings (5.30pm).
Sunday: Paarl Royals v Pretoria Capitals (1.30pm), Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban Super Giants