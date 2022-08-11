Cape Town’s team for next year’s South African T20 Super League got its name on Wednesday and henceforth will be known as MI Cape Town.
Owned by Reliance Industries, the owners of India Premier League side Mumbai Indians, the Cape side will basically be an extension of their India “parent club”.
2️⃣ 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 | 2️⃣ 🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]> | 1️⃣ 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇫— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 11, 2022
Read more on our first group of players joining @MICapeTown - https://t.co/68DXpU0DNp#OneFamily #MIcapetown @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/Ht9f5XgeOy
A statement on the Mumbai Indians website reads: “The owners of Mumbai Indians, [yesterday] unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises joining the Mumbai Indians #OneFamily. ‘MI Emirates’ in UAE’s International League T20 and ‘MI Cape Town’ in Cricket South Africa T20 League are the team names that will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team.”
🚨 Welcoming @MIEmirates & @MICapeTown into our FA𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐈LY OF TEAMS! 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 10, 2022
📰 Read more - https://t.co/85uWk804hU#OneFamily #MIemirates #MIcapetown @EmiratesCricket @OfficialCSA
With over 30 marquee international players already signed by the league, commissioner Graeme Smith says: “Having world-class South African players playing with some of best cricketers around the world makes for some outstanding cricket.”
FA𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐈LY OF TEAMS! 💙 @mipaltan— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 10, 2022
📰 Read more - https://t.co/GfKn0ZhoDj #OneFamily #MIcapetown @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/pGxPwqWJvq