By the time Argentina reach the Round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar, they could have levelled Italy’s world record 37-match unbeaten run. As it stands ahead of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia next Tuesday, the Albiceleste are unbeaten in 34 matches and are considered one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Facing Mexico and Poland in their other group matches, winning or drawing all three games will see them equal the world record set by Italy, who aren’t at the tournament, between 2018 and 2021. But even with their warm run which promises to be like no other seen before, star man Lionel Messi says they will be mal if they think it makes them favourites for the tournament. He says in an interview with Argentine show Universo Valdano with 1986 World Cup winner Jorge Valdano: “We didn’t have many clashes against European teams. I think we’re in a good moment but we must not fall into the error of people’s madness and believe we’re favourites to win the World Cup. We have to be realistic and take it step by step.”