Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup goal in the knockout stages to help Argentina knock Australia out 2-1 in Saturday night’s last-16 clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 Argentina hold on to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/PrdO4t87XR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 3, 2022

In his 1 000th career match, the 35-year-old side-footed through massed defence in the 35th minute for his third strike in Qatar and 789th overall.