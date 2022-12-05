Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup goal in the knockout stages to help Argentina knock Australia out 2-1 in Saturday night’s last-16 clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
In his 1 000th career match, the 35-year-old side-footed through massed defence in the 35th minute for his third strike in Qatar and 789th overall.
Julian Alvarez punished a mistake by goalkeeper Maty Ryan to make it 2-0 just before the hour mark and the Albiceleste held on for a quarterfinal date with Netherlands. The Aussies pulled one back in the 77th minute after a deflected shot off Enzo Fernandez looped into goal.