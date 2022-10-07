Arsenal can severely dent Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes if the top-of-the-log Gunners shoot down the Reds at Emirates Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm). Next up, a trip to @Arsenal 👊 #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/kikqxPqjEx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2022 Heading into the clash, Arsenal, on 21 points, are 11 points ahead of the ninth-placed Reds. And former Arsenal ace Paul Merson reckons victory for his ex-team means the Reds won’t be able to catch them this term.

Merson says: “If Arsenal go 14 points clear on Sunday, it takes Liverpool out of the equation for Arsenal.” And it’s not only their ex-players who are beginning to believe that this could be a special season. GUNNERS FANBOY: Paul Merson Left winger Gabriel Martinelli says: “We know we can achieve very big things, so we must keep the focus and the grit to try to achieve things this year, because I think we have a chance.”

Martinelli could have a big say on the left wing in the clash, coming up against Trent-Alexander Arnold, whose defending has come under severe scrutiny of late. The Reds, though, moved away from their 4-3-3 system in their 2-0 midweek Champions League win over Rangers, with midfielder Jordan Henderson covering the rightback after a tweak. With extra cover at the back, Reds attacker Mo Salah is ready to baljaar and says of their new system: “It’s an offensive formation. It was good for all of us up front.”