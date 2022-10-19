Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo has told his teammates to go out all guns blazing against former club Richards Bay in Wednesday night’s 7.30pm PSL away trip. 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔥



🆚 Richards Bay

🏆 #DstvPrem

📆 Wednesday 19 October

⏰ 19:30

📺 Streamed on DSTV Now.

🏟 King Zwelithini Stadium#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/a92VA2Pdy0 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2022 Mayo’s ex-pals are flying high under a face familiar at City, former first-team coach Vasili Manousakis.

With the Natal Rich Boyz level on 19 points with league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, 12th-placed City face a massive test as they look to improve on their 10 points from nine games. And Mayo, who has three goals this campaign, says they are desperate to bounce back in KZN. He tells the Daily Voice: “For sure I have spoken to some of the guys in our team about [Bay’s] qualities because most of the guys that are playing there I’ve played with.

“It’s going to be a tough one since they are on a flying run. “We also have to match them for intensity, so we are going out all guns blazing again.” After their Champions League exit, City have been drawn against USM Alger for next month’s Confederation Cup group-stage playoffs.