Max Verstappen returns to the scene of his stunning teenage maiden Formula One triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday at 3pm.
Six years on from his debut victory with Red Bull in Spain, when he became the youngest driver to claim an F1 win, Verstappen is seeking to trim 2022 series leader Charles Leclerc’s early-season advantage and to take the initiative in the title race.
After winning the last two races, Emilia Romagna and Miami, he says: “I have a lot of good memories at this track from my first win, when I was 18. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum we have built up in the last few races and have a clean start to the weekend.”