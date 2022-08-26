In the first of two ‘home’ races for the 24-year-old Dutchman, as part of a testing post-holiday triple-header, Red Bull’s defending champion will delight in racing at his favourite, old-style circuit in the Belgian Ardennes.

Max Verstappen will return to work with a spring in his step on Sunday at 3pm when he bids to tighten his grip on the Formula One world championship with a second triumph at the Belgian Grand Prix.

He says: “I am feeling ready to race again after a good break.

“I’ve definitely got the itch again to get back into it – it will be a busy triple-header, but it will be ok to manage as we have all had a rest.”

With a luxurious lead of 80 points ahead of Charles Leclerc in the title race, Verstappen can afford to ease off and finish second in all of the remaining nine races that make up the second half of the season.