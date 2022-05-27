World champion Max Verstappen heads home in what will be a turf war with title rival Charles Leclerc in Monaco on Sunday at 3pm. Based in Monaco, he will be looking to get the better of his 24-year-old rival, who was actually born in die Franse stad.

The 24-year-old Verstappen took control of the championship by easing six points clear of Leclerc, who was forced into retirement at the Circuit de Catalunya. He seeks a fourth consecutive win and second in the classic contest in Sunday’s potentially rain-affected race. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1) Verstappen says: “Qualifying is critical, like always.