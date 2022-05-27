World champion Max Verstappen heads home in what will be a turf war with title rival Charles Leclerc in Monaco on Sunday at 3pm.
Based in Monaco, he will be looking to get the better of his 24-year-old rival, who was actually born in die Franse stad.
The 24-year-old Verstappen took control of the championship by easing six points clear of Leclerc, who was forced into retirement at the Circuit de Catalunya.
He seeks a fourth consecutive win and second in the classic contest in Sunday’s potentially rain-affected race.
Verstappen says: “Qualifying is critical, like always.
“Monaco is always a hectic weekend, but special. The track is old school, narrow and it makes your heart rate go so high it’s insane.
“We have to be constantly on the edge. It's a pretty crazy place with Formula One cars! I finally won there last year - and it was a massive relief to cross the line."