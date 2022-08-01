Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with teammate George Russell, who started on pole position for the first time, taking third place in a repeat of the previous race in France.

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare.

Another milestone for Max 👌

A new record for Lewis 💪



Get up to speed with all the key stats from Hungary 🤓#HungarianGP #F1 https://t.co/xlqT4Lfhht — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2022

But it was Verstappen who made the most of his strategy, pulling off the undercut on pit stops to stretch his lead at the top of the standings to 80 points.

Leclerc, meanwhile, saw his kanse for a podium disappear after he switched to hard tyres in order to stay on track for longer.

Starts P10, finishes P1 with a 360° thrown in for good measure 🙌



In the end, @Max33Verstappen romped to his eighth win of the season 👏#HungarianGP #F1 https://t.co/7vub8Q1RDz — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2022

However, it backfired badly as he could manage a sixth-placed finish.