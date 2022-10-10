Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a five-second post-race penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Max Verstappen world championship title range is now available in the F1 Store 🙌#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap.