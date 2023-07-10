The reigning world champion started on pole position and claimed his second win at Silverstone despite an early challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris

Max Verstappen on Sunday won the British Grand Prix as Red Bull stayed unbeaten for the Formula One season and equalled McLaren’s 1988 record of 11 victories in a row.

Norris finished second and he was joined on the podium by fellow Briton and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in third for Mercedes in front of a 160 000-strong raucous home crowd.

Verstappen now has 255 points in the drivers’ championship, stretching his lead at the top of the standings to 91 points over closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is third with 137 points, with Hamilton (121) fourth and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (83) completing the top five.