For the second time in two weeks Maties’ Maroon Machine enter the lion's den. This time it’s the Municipal Ground in Mamre where they face Hamlets in Saturday’s 3pm WPRU Super League A clash.

Two weeks ago the Students came unstuck against Tygerberg at Florida Park in a shock 38-19 defeat. Perhaps they were complacent, if so they won't make the same mistake again.They were guilty of far too many unforced errors which cost them dearly. There is no truth in the rumour that the Maties will be including players who exited the Varsity Cup earlier this week.

But there will be fresh faces returning from injuries including MC van Heerden-Smith at flyhalf, while Maties will hope for some ex-factor from former Mamre centre JC Kotze. Away battle: Maties in action The Maties will opt to keep things tight as Hamlets thrive on loose balls and are particularly effective from broken play. Scrumhalf Dane Adams is their main playmaker and outside him winger Henry Davids is a match winner. Coach Peter Davids is coy about his team's chances but reckons if they gain a fair share of possession they have the backs capable of pulling it off.

The oldest derby in WP takes place at Brookside where Villager host Hamiltons. With Hammies grabbing bragging rights in a close preseason encounter, it's points that matter this time around and both will be seeking a maximum haul. A titanic struggle is expected up front where Hammies lock Mika Cowley and his opposite number Luqmaan Yaya will to toe to toe in the line outs.