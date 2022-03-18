Cape Town City leftback Terrence Mashego is looking forward to testing himself against world champions France when they meet in just over a week.

Mashego could be up against the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

And he says: “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, to see if I can compete with some of the best players in the world.”

But first the 23-year-old is out to help the sixth-placed Citizens climb the PSL table when they host an in-form Marumo Gallants side at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow 5.30pm

City’s visitors can leapfrog them with a fourth league victory in their last five league games, with the hosts on 30 points from 20 games and Gallants on 29 after 22.

And Mashego says: “We’re facing a strong team, a ball-playing team who have been doing well in the league recently.

“They will come here motivated, but we are home and we need to make sure we get maximum points and be in a better position.”

TOMORROW’S OTHER PSL FIXTURES

TS Galaxy v SuperSport (3.30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows (7.30pm)

