CSA sent out a statement saying: “Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the media interest and speculation regarding Mark Boucher’s position as the coach of the Proteas Men’s team.

Lawson Naidoo, the Chair of the CSA Board: "We look forward to continuing to work with Mark into the future and hope all South Africans can come together as one to get behind our team, which we know has the ability to reach the pinnacle of achievement across all formats."

“This follows CSA’s statement on 10 May 2022, in which it indicated that it had formally and unreservedly withdrawn all of the charges against Mr Boucher.

“CSA wishes to confirm that: The charges against Mr Boucher were unreservedly withdrawn, the effect of which is that Mr Boucher has been cleared of the charges against him, including the charge of racism; CSA regrets that Mr Boucher had the cloud of the charges hanging over his head but is pleased that the matter is now resolved; Mr Boucher has the support of CSA and CSA is confident that the Proteas team will continue to make strides towards building a culture of mutual respect and inclusivity; Mr Boucher has confirmed to CSA that he intends to fulfil the remainder of his contract, which ends after the 2023 World Cup; and

CSA looks forward to Mr Boucher guiding the Proteas team to their first World Test Championship Final, in June 2023.”