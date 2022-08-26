Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is honger for more goals when he heads to Southampton for Saturday’s 1.30pm Premier League kickoff. The 24-year-old scored only his second goal of 2022 when fired what proved to be the winner in Monday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Having led the line for the Red Devils with Cristiano Ronaldo benched, he is raring to go with the freedom to hurt opposition defences. Hear from @MarcusRashford after his surprise visit to our #MUAcademy in the latest United Daily 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2022 He says: “I think it’s just the versatility we have in the team, we can do many different things, especially in attack.” Partnered by Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga, before being set up by substitute Anthony Martial, new boss Erik ten Hag is backing Rashford and his energetic teammates can thrive.

With a first league win in the bag, the Dutchman says: "I'm convinced they can be really a threat, really a weapon against every opponent. Getting set for a trip to the south coast 🛣✊#MUFC || #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/2p9eAQVr31 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2022 "As long as their focus and energy is there with them, it is very difficult to stop them."