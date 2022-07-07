Packing down next to debutant Evan Roos at No.8 and Pieter-Steph du Toit on the blindside flanker, Coetzee will earn his 31st Springbok cap after last playing for the Springboks back in 2019.

Springbok flanker Marcell Coetzee is over the moon to be one third of a gevaarlike loosetrio combination in the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Of playing alongside Roos, who is the first ever United Rugby Championship Player of the Year, and 2019 World Player of the Year, Coetzee, who was in superb form guiding the Bulls to the final of the URC this year, says: “It’s been a while, I played my last Test in 2019 and you just realise what you have when you come back into the system. It’s a real honour.”

QUALITY: Pieter-Steph du Toit

He adds of the back row: “Pieter-Steph was World Player of the Year in 2019, so he brings massive experience to the loosetrio. Evan [Roos] had an exceptional season with the Stormers, so it’s good for him to get rewarded. The biggest challenge now for us is to just get that synergy and cohesion. It’s men that you want next to you, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing against them.”

With no fewer than six uncapped players in their matchday squad, including Roos, Coetzee’s advice to the youngsters is: “Enjoy every moment - it goes by fast. Don’t make it too big in your head and just enjoy the moment. Do what you did to bring you here.”