Suspended Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Zelt Marais has hit back at Saru.

In a letter published on Rugby365.com on Wednesday, Marais says he will no longer recognise Saru as the guardians of South African rugby.

This is in response to Saru suspending WPRFU officials and taking over the administration of the union last October and he stated that the union will hold a meeting on March 21 to plot their future.

He says: “WPRFU will no longer recognise the legitimacy of Saru.

“It will decide on elections and the filling of vacant executive committee positions. It will determine its own fate.”

Marais has been threatened with legal action by Saru, but he slammed SA Rugby for taking no public measures against CEO Jurie Roux for being found guilty of the misuse of R37m while in charge of the University of Stellenbosch’s rugby programme.

