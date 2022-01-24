Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi scored a hattrick of tries to help the Sharks to a 47-37 win over the Lions in an entertaining United Rugby Championship clash in Johannesburg on Saturday.

A total of 11 tries were scored at Ellis Park – six by the visitors and five by the hosts – as the two South African sides played with a positive mindset and made the most of their attacking opportunities.

In the end, the Sharks probably used their chances better, and kept themselves on the front foot with a good kicking game.

Mapimpi’s Springbok teammates Aphelele Fassi and Lukhanyo Am also dotted down for the visitors, with Kerron van Vuuren getting the other try.

For the hosts, former Western Province and Stormers wing Edwill van der Merwe dotted down alongside Andre Warner, Wandisile Simelane, Ruben Schoeman and Morne van den Berg.

Lions – Tries: Andre Warner, Wandisile Simelane, Ruben Schoeman, Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg. Conversions: Fred Zeilinga (2), Tiaan Swanepoel. Penalty goals: Zeilinga (2).

Sharks – Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi (3), Kerron van Vuuren, Lukhanyo Am. Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (3), Joaquin Diaz Bonilla. Penalty goals: Chamberlain (2), Diaz Bonilla.

