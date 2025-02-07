THERE are some key changes to the DHL Stormers backline for the Vodacom United Rugby Championship encounter with the Vodacom Bulls at DHL Stadium on Saturday. The rescheduled Round One showdown will play out in front of a packed DHL Stadium, with kick-off at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Injuries to the likes of Ruhan Nel (shoulder), Manie Libbok (knee), JD Schickerling (knee), Neethling Fouche (concussion) and Ali Vermaak (leg) have necessitated some key changes for the eagerly anticipated South African derby. Wandisile Simelane is in midfield with the fit-again Dan du Plessis, while there is an all-new halfback pairing of Jurie Matthee and Stefan Ungerer. The loose trio is unchanged, while in the second row captain Salmaan Moerat lines up alongside Ruben van Heerden and up front props Frans Malherbe and Sti Sithole start with Fouche and Vermaak sidelined.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that having focused on this match for the last fortnight, his team are determined to rise to the occasion. “These matches are always high-octane affairs and the fact that we are playing at a packed DHL Stadium will elevate it on all fronts. “We have lost some key players to injury, but we back the guys coming in and are looking forward to seeing what they can offer.