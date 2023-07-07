Manie Libbok is paaping ahead of his first Test match in the Springboks’ No.10 jersey against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday at 5.05pm. Playing in his fourth Test, the Rugby Championship opener will be the 25-year-old’s first on home soil and also his first as a starter.

It's been a long road for Libbok to the Green and Gold jersey, a road that's been full of dubbeltjies.



The #Springboks are back as the #CastleLagerRugbyChampionship kicks off this weekend.



Starting his career at the Bulls in 2016, Libbok couldn't really find his feet at Loftus and moved to the Sharks in 2020. Things didn't work out in Durban either and he then joined to the Stormers in 2021.

It’s innie Kaap where he got regular game time and started knocking down the Bok door. And now with Handre Pollard out injured, Libbok says of his journey so far: “This a big opportunity for me. My career hasn’t been easy to date and I’m just grateful for all those tough times I went through, it’s why I am here where I am today.” He adds: “It built my character and what kept me going is this badge. I wanted to become a Springbok – that was my drive.”

Of the pressure on his shoulders ahead of the game, he adds: “There’s massive pressure on me going into this game, but I just want to go out there and fulfil my role in the team.” While Libbok is starting his first Test, the Wallabies have brought back 75-cap pivot Quade Cooper from two years in international rugby wilderness. ZEN: Aussie pivot Quade Cooper A bad boy in his younger days, coach Eddie Jones was asked on Thursday if the 35-year-old newfound “zen” will stand them in good stead at Loftus.