Senegal and Guinea both need just a point to book their places in the Afcon last 16 when Group B reaches its climax tonight.

With both Guinea and Senegal on four points at the top of the pool, showdowns with Zimbabwe and Malawi respectively, at 6pm, a draw will be enough for both to qualify.

But Sadio Mane and his Senegal teammates can’t afford a defeat to Malawi, who, on three points, will leapfrog them with a shock win.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Ghana must beat bottom side Comoros at 9pm to stand any chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

But even a victory will not guarantee the Black Stars passage to the playoffs.

That’s because second-placed Gabon need a point to qualify to advance with Morocco, who they face at 9pm.

