Sadio Mane says he will hou his kop to help Senegal reach the Afcon final when they face off with Burkina Faso in tonight’s 9pm semifinal.

The Liverpool ace was a doubt for the Lions of Teranga for their quarterfinal against Equatorial Guinea at the weekend after going off with a head injury after scoring in the last-16 victory over Cape Verde.

But Mane shrugged off the concussion to lead his side to a 3-1 victory, including setting up Famara Diedhiou for the opening goal.

And the Reds ace says he is ready to head the ball if he has to.

He says: “It’s my job [to be ready to play]. I have to do it because I think it's really important for me.

“It's important for the boys to make sure we win the game, so to win you have to do everything and make all the sacrifices necessary.

He adds of putting his body on the line: “Of course I know people always look for nice football, try to create chances and score and that's normal.

“But as a football player you can't expect this all the time. Doing this without winning makes no sense.”

The 29-year-old’s declaration of commitment will be music to coach Aliou Cisse’s ears ahead of the big match.

He warns his players: “We have had a very difficult start to our preparations.

“We must not get carried away because against Burkina Faso, it will be a big battle”.

