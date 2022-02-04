Senegal superstar Sadio Mane is determined not to let Africa Cup of Nations glory slip through his fingers again after helping his team to back-to-back finals.

After Adbou Diallo’s 70th-minute opener, the Liverpool ace set up a goal for Idrissa Gueye before booking a place in Sunday’s decider with a goal three minutes from time after Burkina Faso threatened a fightback in a 3-1 win on Wednesday in Cameroon.

Mane’s plak will be vol after a national-record-equaling 29th strike clinched a shot at a maiden African title and he wants to use their momentum to exorcise the ghosts of their 1-0 2019 final defeat to Algeria.

He says: “It shows you the momentum we have.

“We knew it was not going to be at all easy to get to two straight Afcon finals.

“We expected a tough game and it was, but we stayed calm and created lots of chances. I think we deserved to win.

“I think you can see on my face how happy I am, which is completely normal. I am really proud personally and very happy for myself, my teammates and the country.”

With Mane’s Liverpool teammate Mo Salah leading record eight-time African champions against hosts Cameroon for the right to play in the 7pm final last night, the 29-year-old says he doesn’t matter who they face.

He adds: “We have no preference who we play.

“The only thing is that we must win it, that’s the question.

“I know it wouldn’t be an easy game.”

