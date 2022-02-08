Sadio Mane proved to be the main man when he beat Liverpool teammate Mo Salah to Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) glory on Sunday night.

The Senegal ace scored the decisive spotkick to lead the Lions of Teranga to a maiden continental title as they beat eight-time champions Egypt 4-2 in a Douala penalty shootout after the match ended goalless.

Mane’s 12-yard kick redeemed his seventh-minute miss from the spot as he was named Player of the Tournament, with his three goals.

After sealing the victory, the 29-year-old found the grace to console his tearful Reds pal Salah, before saying that winning Afcon was the “best day of his life”.

Mane says: “It’s not only the most important trophy [I’ve won], but also the best day of my life. It’s the biggest trophy of my career so far

“After missing the first penalty, my teammates told me: ‘we win together, we lose together’.

“With the second penalty, they said: ‘go and do it - we all trust you’. That’s what made the difference.”

Mane and Salah will face off again next month in a two-legged playoff for a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

While the duo headlined the final and indeed the competition, Senegal’s Chelsea shotstopper Edouard Menday was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament to add to his Fifa The Best award in the same category last month.

Cameroon captain and striker Vincent Aboubakar was awarded top scorer award, with eight goals, after leading the hosts to a third-placed finish.

dailyvoice.co.za