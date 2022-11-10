Senegal’s inspirational captain Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.
Africa’s reigning Player of the Year was injured was forced off with a knee injury after 15 minutes during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday night.
Bayern medics initially played down the knock on the shin as “not too bad”.
But L’Equipe reports that it is actually a tendon injury that will sideline the former Liverpool ace for several weeks, with the World Cup kicking off next Sunday.