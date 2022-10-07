It will be a case of eight till late when Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday. Originally scheduled for the Saturday lunchtime slot, the match was moved to Sunday at 8pm because of United’s European commitments.

Coach Erik ten Hag’s manne faced Omonia in Cyprus on Thursday and therefore had to play their league match on Sunday. Broadcasting rights meant the only time slot for the match would be after Arsenal and Liverpool’s clash at 5.30pm. Ten Hag, though, will be hoping that his span can use the extra time to find ways to beat the league’s best defence.

With Everton only conceding seven goals in seven matches to date, and coach Frank Lampard’s team on a two-match winning run, United will be out to bounce back after their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. One man who will be looking to get the better of James Tarkowski and the rest of the Toffees’ taai defence, is fit-again United attacker Anthony Martial, who scored two goals off the bench in last week’s Manchester derby. Saturday: Bournemouth v Leicester, Chelsea v Wolves, Newcastle v Brentford, Man City v Southampton (all 4pm), Brighton v Tottenham (6.30pm)