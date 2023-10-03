Manchester United will be paaping ahead of the return of old boy Wilfried Zaha ahead of Tuesday’s 9pm Champions League Group A clash at Old Trafford. Bottom of the pool after a 4-3 opening-day defeat at Bayern Munich, coach Erik ten Hag is desperate for his team to bounce back from a fifth loss in all competitions following Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League home reverse to Zaha’s former club Crystal Palace.

With Zaha scoring three goals in his last four meetings with the Red Devils - where he spent two seasons (2013/15) - Ten Hag will be wary of the 30-year-old’s threat. All set for a @ChampionsLeague night at Old Trafford 🏟️#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2023 To do that, Ten Hag says United will have to up their game at home, where they have lost their last two Premier League games. Ten Hag says: “We lost two games in a row in the Premier League now, that is clear...

“We have to do better, that is definitely the case but we have to show it, even in our body language. “Old Trafford needs to be a fortress and [we need to show] that you can’t get anything here.” TUESDAY’S OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES