Manchester United hitman Mason Greenwood will leave Old Trafford, the Premier League club announced on Monday following an investigation into allegations of attempted rape of which he was cleared. Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October by his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

He had been due to stand trial on November 27 this year, but all criminal charges against him were dropped in February. Club statement.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 21, 2023 This after he and his girlfriend announced they were having a baby, which was born last month. But the club says in a statement: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.” In his own statement, Greenwood says: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. “I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.