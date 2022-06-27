According to widespread reports, City have agreed to pay £45m for the versatile 26-year-old England midfielder.

Phillips has been earmarked as a replacement for Fernandinho after the club captain left at the end of last season.

Manchester City and Leeds have now all paperworks ready to be signed for Kalvin Phillips deal. Personal terms already agreed - Kalvin only wanted City move. 🔵![CDATA[]]>🤝 #MCFC



City and Leeds are also closing on Darko Gyabi separated deal - he’s joining Leeds on permanent move worth £5m. pic.twitter.com/wr9N22Di4x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old, who has been schooled by the Spaniard’s own mentor Marcelo Bielsa, who was fired last season by Leeds.

City have already made headlines in the transfer market this month when they announced the arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.