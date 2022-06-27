Premier League champions Manchester City further strengthened their squad by landing Leeds star Kalvin Phillips.
According to widespread reports, City have agreed to pay £45m for the versatile 26-year-old England midfielder.
Phillips has been earmarked as a replacement for Fernandinho after the club captain left at the end of last season.
Manchester City and Leeds have now all paperworks ready to be signed for Kalvin Phillips deal. Personal terms already agreed - Kalvin only wanted City move. 🔵![CDATA[]]>🤝 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022
City and Leeds are also closing on Darko Gyabi separated deal - he’s joining Leeds on permanent move worth £5m. pic.twitter.com/wr9N22Di4x
Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old, who has been schooled by the Spaniard’s own mentor Marcelo Bielsa, who was fired last season by Leeds.
City have already made headlines in the transfer market this month when they announced the arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
Leeds, meanwhile, are also set for a busy offseason, with the club reportedly chasing young Belgium attacker Charles de Ketelaere.
Excl: Leeds are monitoring Bruges star Charles De Ketelaere as one of the options in the list, as Raphinha could leave for £65m. AC Milan are also interested in De Ketelaere since long time, part of the list. ⚪️🇧![CDATA[]]>🇪 #LUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
Leeds list also includes Cody Gakpo but not advanced/close.
Jesse Marsch wants the 21-year-old and is ready to sanction a £26m move for the Brugge laaitie.