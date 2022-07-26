Manchester United players must take new boss Erik ten Hag’s criticism as positives if they want to compete with the big dogs again.

Videos of Ten Hag slamming his players in training have gone viral on social media.

And the former Ajax coach laid into his players after they threw away a two-goal lead in Friday’s 2-2 with Aston Villa on their pre-season tour.

But Dalot believes it’s all for the “greater good” as United look to improve on last season’s swak sixth-placed Premier League finish.