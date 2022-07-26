Manchester United players must take new boss Erik ten Hag’s criticism as positives if they want to compete with the big dogs again.
That’s the message from rightback Diogo Dalot.
Videos of Ten Hag slamming his players in training have gone viral on social media.
And the former Ajax coach laid into his players after they threw away a two-goal lead in Friday’s 2-2 with Aston Villa on their pre-season tour.
But Dalot believes it’s all for the “greater good” as United look to improve on last season’s swak sixth-placed Premier League finish.
🔊 We can't wait to hear the noise on Sunday for Erik's first Old Trafford matchday — you don't want to miss it! 🙌#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2022
The defender says: “It is discipline. We need to be ready for that, to be ready to hear things that maybe we don’t want to hear.
“But I think everything is for the greater good of the team and that's the most important thing.
“I feel that we are starting from scratch: new manager, new stuff, new energy, new players coming in and we're looking forward to play with them as well.”
United next take on Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in their final friendlies at the weekend before hosting Brighton in their August 7 Prem opener.