Lisandro Martinez says he wants to bring the glory days back to Manchester United. The fiery Argentina defender on Wednesday completed his £57m switch from Ajax Amsterdam to reunite with coach Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old arrives having won back-to-back Eredivise titles under the tutelage of Ten Hag and he is keen to repeat the trick at Old Trafford. AMBITIOUS: Christian Eriksen He tells MUTV: “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further. “I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United.

“There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new teammates, we can do it.” Nicknamed the “Butcher of Amsterdam” for his no-nonsense defending, coach Ten Hag says of his player: “He’s a warrior. He has an attitude and fighting spirit.” Martinez joins fellow Dutch football import Tyrell Malacia, who arrived from Feyenoord and Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen as Ten Hag’s new signings at United.