As a result, fellow Dutchman Ruud van Nistlerooy will take charge of the first team on an interim basis while the club look for a new coach.

The move comes with United sitting in a disappointing 14th place in the league, with just 11 points picked up from their nine games. And in Europe, the club sit 21st in the new format of the competition with three draws from their three games.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” the club said on their social media channels on Monday afternoon.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024,” they continued.