Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is excited about having Paul Pogba available for Friday night’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough.

With France midfield ace unavaible with a knee injury since the start of November, Rangnick has not been able to call on the World Cup winner since taking the reins from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later that month.

And the German says: “I’m very much looking forward to having him available and I think he will be a serious candidate for the first XI.”

After blocking Jesse Lingard from leaving on loan on Monday’s transfer deadline day following the suspension of Mason Greenwood, Rangnick is also ready to give the England star more game time.

Greenwood, meanwhile, who was arrested on Monday after allegations of rape and assault on his girlfriend, has been rearrested on suspicions of sexual assault and threats to kill.

