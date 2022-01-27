Manchester United look set for a massive clearout, with Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek set to follow Anthony Martial out of Old Trafford.

Following the confirmation of Anthony Martial’s loan move to Sevilla on Monday night, Lingard is reportedly the subject of a bidding war between West Ham and Newcastle, while Van de Beek is linked to Crystal Palace.

Lingard, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, is wanted on loan by the Premier League rivals.

West Ham assistant coach Stuart Pearce is confident that they can convince the 29-year-old England international to return to London Stadium after his fruitful loan in the second half of last season.

IN TALKS: United's Donny van de Beek

After nine goals in 16 league appearances in Hammers jersey, Pearce told TalkSport: “There is no doubt that Jesse is a commodity, who isn’t playing for his football club, that could be a huge benefit to a lot of clubs in the Premier League.

“Ours is certainly one of them, there is no doubt. Everyone is aware that we tried to get Jesse back again last summer.

“That will continue, probably, in this window as well. But it’s down to Jesse.”

Palace and United, meanwhile, are reportedly in talks over midfielder Van de Beek, who has sukkeled for game time since his £39m move from Ajax in 2020.

SHIPPED OUT: Anthony Martial

Van de Beek has made just 50 appearances under both former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

However, United are only keen on a straight loan deal and aren’t willing to sell the Netherlands international.

