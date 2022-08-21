Quickfire goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Newcastle United in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday.
Neither side had conceded a goal in the league this season but Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for champions City in the fifth minute, ghosting in and catching the Newcastle defence flat-footed before finishing from close range.
BOX OFFICE STUFF IN TYNESIDE 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M5OhaqSLcr— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 21, 2022
The home side levelled through Miguel Almiron in the 28th minute as he bundled a pinpoint cross from Allan Saint-Maximin into the net before enduring a nervous VAR check that allowed the goal to stand.
Newcastle looked set to pull off a huge upset when they went a goal up through Callum Wilson before halftime, and a brilliant free kick by Kieran Trippier nine minutes after the break put them 3-1 ahead.
Kieran Trippier = Deadball Specialist 🎯![CDATA[]]>🔥— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 21, 2022
📺 Stream #NEWMCI live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/qt42aZitD4
That sparked City into life, however, with Haaland hitting a post before pulling a goal back on the hour mark and Silva converted a glorious pass from Kevin De Bruyne to make it 3-3.
City dominated possession in the final stages but had to settle for a draw that left them second in the table on seven points, two behind leaders Arsenal. Newcastle are sixth on five points.
🗣 "𝐉![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐲![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐮![CDATA[]]>𝐬, 𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐞, 𝐉![CDATA[]]>𝐮![CDATA[]]>𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐧!"— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 21, 2022
Callum Wilson makes it 2-1 and just like that, Newcastle lead at the halfway mark ⚪⚫
📺 Stream #NEWMCI live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/0QmsAF83hu
Reuters