The Cityzens missed out on Marc Cucurella, who Chelsea landed from Brighton for £63m last week, after letting Oleksandr Zinchenko leave for Arsenal in the off-season.

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Anderlecht’s Spain youth international Sergio Gomez as they look to boost their stocks at leftback.

Sergio Gómez to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Anderlecht. Fee will be more than €10m, closer to €15m - to be signed soon.



Sergio has good chances to be part of City team - otherwise, he will be loaned out to La Liga side Girona.

City are hoping to land the 21-year-old Barcelona academy graduate for under £12m, with negotiations with the Belgian club still ongoing.

The 21-year-old, who is known for his energy and assist record, made 49 appearances last season, scoring seven goals and assisting on 15 occasions, as he helped Anderlecht finish third in the league.

Manchester City already booked the medical tests for Sergio Gómez after deal agreed with Anderlecht on Wed night. Fee will be in excess of €15m.



Gómez will sign the contract soon, here we go confirmed.

Coach Pep Guardiola will be hoping the Premier League champions can bring in some backup for Joao Cancelo, with only Nathan Ake as recognised cover, before they host Bournemouth this Saturday.