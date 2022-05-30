Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised the club after they completed the domestic treble by lifting the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night. With the PSL title and MTN8 already back at Chloorkop, the Brazilians were heavy favourites against Dan Malesela’s holders Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

But they were pushed all the way, with Thapelo Morena scoring in the final minute of extra time to beat the 10 men of Gallants. Downs took the lead in the 33rd minute when Peter Shalulile pounced on a loose ball, but substitute Sede Dion headed home from close range 15 minutes from time to force extra time. Gallants’ chances of a shock win seemed gone after Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo picked up two yellows in the extra time period, but Morena’s late winner put the game to bed.