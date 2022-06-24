Stellenbosch are making moves to rebuild their squad, with replacements for star players Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika coming on board soon. The Maroons sold last season’s top goalscorer Du Preez and captain Kwinika to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

But they are set to confirm a double swoop of their own with Baroka duo Nhlanhla Mgaga and Vusi Sibaya. SWITCHING: Nhlanhla Mgaga Mgaga comes in to bolster the attack while Sibaya will add to coach Steve Barker’s defensive stocks. Mgaga made just 17 appearances for Baroka last term, but Stellies’ team of scouts and analysts believe the 26-year-old can play a bigger role for them.

At 1.94 metres, Sibaya can be the tower of strength the Maroons need to step into a backline that was kaal gesnoei after Kwinika and the experienced duo of Robyn Johannes and Alan Robertson left last season. INSTANT FIT: Marc Van Heerden Having made his Bafana Bafana debut last June in South Africa’s Cosafa Cup success, he will bring leadership qualities to the squad too. With the club also releasing the likes of experienced midfielder Granwald Scott and foreigners Nathan Sinkala and Stanley Dimgba, Stellies are in the market for more players.

As a result, unveiling players will take some time. Players report for the first day of preseason today! ✊🏾#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/NUV08IFdNX — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 22, 2022 Meanwhile, at Cape Town City, former attacking ace Ayanda Patosi has been training with the squad. With the club looking to strengthen in the attacking midfield area, having been linked with free agent and former skipper Lebo Manyama in that position, the Patosi’s presence is bound to get fans excited.