Maketa, who is currently the South Africa ‘A’ coach, will take charge of the Test squad from December until early January as they prepare to face Australia in their penultimate series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Malibongwe Maketa as the Proteas’ interim head coach for South Africa’s upcoming three-match Test tour of Australia.

South Africa find themselves placed second on the table behind Australia following two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.

The 42-year-old steps into the role after being part of South Africa’s most recent Test tour of England, where he worked as a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord’s in August. He also served as assistant head coach to the Proteas from 2017-2019.

Commenting on Maketa’s appointment, CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says: “We are pleased to name Malibongwe as our interim coach to lead the Proteas in Australia.