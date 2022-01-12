Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick admits he can’t explain Marcus Rashford’s slump in form.

Forward Rashford has scored just three goals this season and sukkeled to make an impact as United scraped into the FA Cup fourth round with a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Scott McTominay headed home in the eighth minute before goalkeeper David de Gea and two disallowed Villa goals combined to save them from being dumped out of the competition.

But the spotlight fell on Rashford, who was hooked off with just five minutes left.

KEEPING COOL: Steven Gerrard

Asked what is eating Rashford, Rangnick admits: “Actually I don’t know.

“I think he's trying hard. In training he was doing well in the last couple of days, that's why he was quite rightly in the starting XI.

“Yes [confidence is important] especially for strikers.

“Of course it would be good, for example, for Marcus if he could score a goal but as long as he's trying, as long as he's training well I don't see that much of a problem.”

AT A LOSS: Boss Ralf Rangnick

Villa boss Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, told his manne to flip the feeling after a Danny Ings equaliser was controversially ruled out soon after United’s opener, after a lengthy VAR check ruled that Jacob Ramsey was offside before blocking off Edinson Cavani in the build-up.

He says: “We had the momentum at the time and that three and a half minutes took a lot of the sting out of the game. But it’s not the reason we lost.

“The players have an opportunity to flip the mood, flip the feeling [on Saturday] – they have an opportunity at Villa Park to straighten that out.”

