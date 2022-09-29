Manchester United great Andy Cole believes Marcus Rashford can fire the Red Devils into the Champions League this season. After finishing sixth in the league last term under Ralf Rangnick, United lost both their opening matches of the new campaign under new boss Erik ten Hag.

But they have since won four league matches in a row to climb to fifth on the table. Next up, is the big one - the Manchester derby against rivals City. SUPPORT: Legendary Andy Cole They already bagged the scalps of Liverpool (2-1) and Arsenal (3-1) in the league, with the man klapping their rivals being Rashord - who scored the deciding goal against the Reds and then bagged a double and an assist against the Gunners. Cole, who scored 93 goals for United between 1995 and 2001, is hoping the 24-year-old can repeat the feat against Erling Haaland and his City teammates.

Andy Cole speaks on Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s return to form – Man United News And Transfer News https://t.co/wB6uECUu3D — Tom (@TomTom06582837) September 28, 2022 Of Rashford, Cole tells United’s website: “He’s got the confidence back, [he’s] scoring goals. I think he’ll be really happy with that. “If he can propel Manchester United forward this season, gets us into – I’m not sure what position we are going to end up in exactly, but if we can finish in the top four, it’ll be good.” Rashford suffered a hamstring injury in that win over Arsenal and has been sidelined ever since. But he is ready to face City on Sunday.