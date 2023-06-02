Fernand Alonso returns to the scene of the last of his 32 Formula One victories in Sunday’s 3pm Spanish Grand Prix hoping that a bumper crowd and an unexpected slice of luck will help deliver his 33rd. Ten years after he won his home Spanish Grand Prix for Ferrari in 2013, the now 41-year-old is revelling in a run of form that has seen him claim five podiums in this year’s opening six races.

And with a record crowd of more than 100 000 expected in Barcelona, he is not about to take his foot off the gas. Can Fernando Alonso break the drought and make it to the top step of the podium this weekend?#SpanishGP #F1https://t.co/EMawEjxngX — Formula 1 (@F1) June 1, 2023 Alonso says: “I think Barcelona is going to be a celebration. “We need to keep our feet on the ground, so I don’t want to create too many expectations and extra pressure for the team.

“There are going to be some weekends in the year when we will be down in seventh of eighth and we have to accept that – like there are some others when we fight for a podium.” Formula 1 Log: driver (TEAM) Pts 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 144

2 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 105 3 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 93 4 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 69