While Norwegian striker Haaland has been on fire this season, with 20 goals for the Cityzens since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in July, City have netted 44 times in their first 12 games this term.

Riyad Mahrez has warned Copenhagen that Manchester City are more than just the Erling Haaland team ahead of their Champions League visit to Denmark at 6.45pm on Tuesday night.

And with City looking to book their place in the knockout rounds with a fourth win in Europe tonight, Algerian ace Mahrez says: “Like any other striker, if we can find him it’s perfect because he is on fire.

“If not, there are a lot of players and everyone can make a difference. We have to keep going with the momentum.”

City top Group G with nine points and victory tonight will lift them to 12, making Dortmund, on six ahead of their home tie against Sevilla, the only team who can challenge them for top spot. Sevilla and Copenhagen both only have a point.