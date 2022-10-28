Ripped to shreds by fans and media alike following United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13, the skipper was then axed from the side.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire looks set to start his first Premier League match in over two months when they host West Ham on Sunday at 6.15pm.

Instead, coach Erik ten Hag favoured Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the heart of his defence.

But with Varane out injured, Maguire could make only his third start this season after also starting the first match – their 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

Back from a thigh injury which ruled him out of their last five matches, Ten Hag says: “He [Maguire] always has an important role, he was injured, happy in his own way back and now he has to get back into games.