Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will have to silence the boo boys when he returns to Premier League action against Leicester this weekend.

The sixth-placed Red Devils have to pick up the pieces of their season and fight to stay in the race for a top-four finish with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham.

And Maguire will have to play his part by cutting out high-profile mistakes after he was booed by England fans at Wembley during their 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday night.

While Liverpool captain and Three Lions teammate Jordan Henderson posted his support of Maguire after the game, a video did emerge of him skelling Maguire during training for stopping the one-touch rondo with a bad touch.

England boss Gareth Southgate said after the match: “The way he has performed for us has been absolutely phenomenal. I don’t get it. He's in an England shirt.”

Maguire will have to lift his game for United now and help interim coach Ralf Rangnick, who will mostly likely be without striker Edinson Cavani, who suffered a calf injury while on international duty for Uruguay on Tuesday.

